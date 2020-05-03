e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Institutional isolation answer to lack of social distancing in Chandigarh’s hotspot Bapu Dham Colony, suggest experts

Institutional isolation answer to lack of social distancing in Chandigarh’s hotspot Bapu Dham Colony, suggest experts

With five new Covid-19 cases being reported from one of the city’s oldest colonies of Bapu Dham on Saturday, the area now accounts for 45% of the total positive cases in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 00:42 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Area councillor Dalip Sharma said more than 50,000 people reside in 2,500 multi-storey houses in Chandigarh' Bapu Dham Colony where social distancing—a must to contain the spread of coronavirus—is practically impossible to be achieved.
Area councillor Dalip Sharma said more than 50,000 people reside in 2,500 multi-storey houses in Chandigarh’ Bapu Dham Colony where social distancing—a must to contain the spread of coronavirus—is practically impossible to be achieved. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

With five new Covid-19 cases being reported from one of the city’s oldest colonies of Bapu Dham on Saturday, the area now accounts for 45% of the total positive cases in Chandigarh.

Even as the administration is putting in place measures to contain the spread, experts have suggested that the “institutional isolation model” that was recommended for Dharavi in Mumbai by an inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) could work here.

Area councillor Dalip Sharma said more than 50,000 people reside in 2,500 multi-storey houses here. On an average a family of five live in one room and over 20 people occupy a 25-yard small house here. Social distancing—a must to contain the spread of coronavirus—is, therefore, practically impossible to be achieved here.

A central government official who oversaw the visit of the IMCT, unauthorised to speak to the media, said when there are 70-80% infected asymptomatic persons in every state, the disease will spread exponentially if you leave people in close proximity in a congested place like Dharavi.

“The IMCT has emphasised that since there is negligible social distancing, the Dharavi dwellers should be taken out and placed in institutional isolation. Since they have to use community toilets, they can’t be stopped from going out either.’’ the official said.

For arresting the spread in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony, the central official said the district administration can shift the residents to a government school, an indoor stadium or a building with toilet facilities.

Dr KK Talwar, former director, PGIMER, said: “If the virus has spread in the community, first you contain them there, then you do testing of all those who have flu-like symptoms.”

“You let the young stay there, but because the elderly are most vulnerable, they along with those suffering from chronic illnesses should be taken out of these congested colonies and placed safely in institutes, where adequate arrangements are ensured,” he added.

A research on institutional isolation published by Lancet in April suggested that the approach was successfully implemented in Wuhan. Though the research primarily focused on those who tested positive for Covid-19, the study said the results show the need for institution-based isolation to reduce household and community transmission.

