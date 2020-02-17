Int’l conference demands setting up of Punjabi university in Lahore

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:15 IST

The International Conference on Punjabi Literature and Culture, held at Lahore from February 14 to 16, demanded that a Punjabi university be established in Lahore.

The delegates at the conference also demanded that Punjabi should be given the rightful place in Punjab province of Pakistan and should be taught at the primary level and spoken in the assembly, according to a statement issued by a ‘declaration committee’ formed at the conference.

The committee was headed by World Punjabi Congress (WPC) chairman Fakhar Zaman. Its members included Dr Deepak Manmohan Singh, president of Indian chapter of WPC, Prof Gurbhajan Singh and Sehajpreet Mangat.

The conference suggested that Punjabi scholars should shun purist attitude and the language should be easily understood in India and Pakistan.

The other demands made at the conference included liberalisation of visa norms between the two countries, resumption of Samjhauta Express train and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue. The opening of the Kartarpur corridor was appreciated at the conference.