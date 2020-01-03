e-paper
Int’l Kullu Dussehra tableau shortlisted for Republic Day parade

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:00 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A tableau of International Kullu Dussehra will be displayed at Raj Path, New Delhi, during the Republic Day parade. The defence ministry has shortlisted Himachal Pradesh among other states for this year’s parade.

State’s language and cultural department director Kumud Singh said, “Apart from Kullu Dussehra, models of Kangra paintings and Mandi had also been sent for approval.”

As many as 20 local artists will participate, out of which four will be carrying the local deities’ chariot while rest will accompany them, playing Himachal’s traditional musical instruments alongside.

This year, as many as 56 tableaux proposals including 32 from various states and union territories and 24 from various ministries and departments. Out of these, 22 were shortlisted for participation.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, tableaux from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and other states and departments will also be presented.

The tableau proposals which are received from different states and UTs of India are selected after an evaluation process conducted through a series of meetings of the expert committee comprising eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography.

So far, as many as four tableaux from the state including Lahaul-Spiti’s tableau in 2007, Kinnaur’s tableau in 2012, Chamba’s handkerchief in 2017 and Lahaul-Spiti’s Gompa tableau have been presented during the Republic Day parade.

