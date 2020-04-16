ISB donates medical equipment, Mohali DC lauds efforts

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:16 IST

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Thursday lauded the efforts of philanthropists for contributing to society in time of need.

The DC expressed his views during his meeting with a team from the Indian School of Business (ISB), which donated medical equipment including 1,200 N-95 masks, 150 personal protective equipment(PPE), and 12,000 personal examination gloves for the civil hospital.

Dayalan lauded the efforts of the institution in coming forward and contributing to the society during a national crisis.