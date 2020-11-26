e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / J&K logs 12 fatalities, 489 new virus cases

J&K logs 12 fatalities, 489 new virus cases

Officials said 225 more people tested positive in Kashmir and 264 in Jammu division

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
An underprivileged child wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus participates in morning prayer at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday.
An underprivileged child wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus participates in morning prayer at the Sangharsh Vidya Kendra school at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday. (AP)
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 12 deaths and 489 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally of positive cases to 1,07,819 and the death toll to 1,663.

Officials said 225 more people tested positive in Kashmir and 264 in Jammu division. Six persons each succumbed to the disease in both the divisions. Also, 1,00,892 people have recovered in the UT so far, taking the recovery rate to 93.57%, the highest till date. The active cases stand at 5,264.

A total of 1,091 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 572 in Jammu. With 13,029 cases, November, so far, has recorded an average of 521 daily infections against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has also crossed 28.85 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 85 more people tested positive followed by 39 in Baramulla.In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 126 followed by 46 in Udhampur.

Till date, 7.75 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,500 in home quarantine, 5,264 in isolation, and 47,700 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.01 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

tags
top news
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Cyclone Nivar’s makes landfall, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s makes landfall, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In