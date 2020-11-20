e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / J&K logs 5 fatalities, 560 infections

J&K logs 5 fatalities, 560 infections

Officials said 313 people tested positive in Kashmir and 247 in Jammu

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
Three persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and two in Kashmir division.
Three persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and two in Kashmir division.(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Jammu and Kashmir recorded five deaths and 560 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the Covid count to 1,04,715 and death toll to 1,618.

Officials said 313 people tested positive in Kashmir and 247 in Jammu. Three persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and two in Kashmir division.

With 565 persons discharged on Thursday, 97,537 people have recovered in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 93.14% and leaving 5,560 active cases.

A total of 1,070 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 548 in Jammu. So far, 140 people have lost their lives in November. As many as 326 people succumbed to the infection in August, 478 in September and 293 in October.

The death toll crossed 500-mark on August 13, 1000-mark on September 20 and 1500-mark on November 3.

With 9,925 cases, November, so far, has recorded an average of 522 daily infections against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average seven deaths a day have been reported in November so far, 10 were reported in October on an average per day against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 27.29 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 130 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 35 cases.

In Jammu division, highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 95, followed by 36 in Udhampur.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 21,950 cases and 402 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 19,412 cases and 285 deaths.

Till date, 7.51 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,216 in home quarantine, 5,560 in isolation, and 42,789 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.82 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

