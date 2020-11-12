J&K’s Covid counts crosses 1 lakh-mark

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 01:05 IST

Around eight months after the first Covid case was reported in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid tally crossed the one lakh-mark on Wednesday.

The UT recorded nine deaths and 507 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the Covid count to 100,351 and death toll to 1,558. Officials said 326 people had tested positive in Kashmir and 181 in Jammu. Four persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and five in Kashmir.

Despite the tally breaching the 1 lakh-mark, government officials maintain the figures are not ‘particulary worrying’. Jammu and Kashmir commissioner secretary health Atul Duloo said, “Our mortality rate is 1.55% and positivity rate is 3.9%, while the country’s positivity rate is 7.2%,” he said.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 25.51 lakh. Duloo said, “Testing in the UT is double the national average. In J&K, the doubling rate of positive cases in last seven days stood at 130.1, which is less than national average of 142.6 days.”

So far, 93,313 people have recovered from the disease in the UT while 5,480 are still active. The recovery rate has reached 92.9%. A total of 1,034 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 524 in Jammu. So far, 80 people have lost their lives in November.

Dr Qazi Haroon Qazi Haroon, officer on special duty for Covid mitigation in Kashmir, said, “J&K is in a better position as the graph of positive patients is on the decline. The seasonal flu season will add to our miseries but so far things are well under control.”

Dr Shafkat Khan, former nodal officer for Covid in J&K, said, “In terms of recovery rate, J&K seems to be in a far better position than other states. It is, however, difficult to predict whether there is another wave in the offing. The government seems have come a long way in augmenting the infrastructure and required logistics and is geared up for any such eventuality. It now entirely depends on precautions taken by the people till a vaccine is available.”

However, many doctors say the situation in the UT could be far worse as many patients were recuperating at home. “I know many people who receive treatment at home as they do not want to go to hospitals and Covid centres. However, the situation is better than what it was four to five months ago. Today, we know many things about the disease,” said a senior consultant, who did not wish to be named.