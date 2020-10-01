J&K’s Covid tally surpasses 75,000

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:42 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 17 deaths and 975 fresh Covid infections, taking the Union Territory’s tally to 75,070.

As many as 407 people tested positive in Kashmir, including 28 travellers; while 568 cases were reported from Jammu, of which 14 were travellers.

On Tuesday, 1,355 people recovered from the virus and were discharged from different hospitals taking the overall recoveries to 56,872, which account for a recovery rate of 75.7%. At present, there are 17,017 active cases in J&K. So far, 16.22 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT.

A government spokesperson said 790 people were discharged in Jammu division and 565 in Kashmir. Of the total, 37,885 people have recovered in Kashmir and 18,987 in Jammu.

Officials said that 17 more people succumbed to the disease in the UT - 11 in Jammu and six in Kashmir. The UT has recorded 1,181 fatalities so far – 839 in Kashmir and 342 in Jammu. The death toll had crossed 500-mark on August 13 and 1,000-mark on September 20.

In Jammu division, the highest cases were recorded in Jammu district at 353 followed by 41 in Udhampur.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 173 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 53.

Till date, 5.76 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 15,423 in home quarantine, 17,017 in isolation, and 50,575 under home surveillance. Besides these, 4.92 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.