Jagraon BDPO unearths 162.5-acre cultivable land in Lakha gram panchayat

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:57 IST

Jagraon block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Amarinder Pal Singh Chauhan unearthed 162.5 acres (1,300 kanal or 13 marla) of cultivable land that rightfully belongs to the Lakha gram panchayat under the Jagraon sub-division of Ludhiana district on Thursday.

Chauhan said it had emerged that the land had been illegally occupied by multiple parties for several years. Officials have initiated proceedings to get the land vacated.

“Only 12 acre of cultivable land was being leased annually by the Lakha gram panchayat and thus as per official records the land owned by the panchayat was also recorded as 12 acre. However, while checking the revenue records, it came to the fore that a huge chunk of land measuring 162.5 acres had been recorded as shamlat land.

The said land belongs to the gram panchayat as per provisions of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.

The land is meant to be used for the common benefit of the villagers. However, it had been illegally possessed by private parties for several years.

PROCEEDINGS INITIATED AGAINST ENCROACHERS

In order to free the land, around 350 people and the sarpanch Jasvir Singh were directed to initiate proceedings to remove the encroachers.

To protect the interests of the gram panchayat, the sarpanch filed petitions under sections of the Punjab Village Common Lands and Regulation Act on July 9 before the court of Peeyush Chander Sharma, district development and panchayat officer- cum-collector, Ludhiana.