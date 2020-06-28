Jobless Jind youth ends life after father scolds him

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:05 IST

A 20-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Jind on Sunday morning, police said.

He had appeared for Class 12 exams in March this year.

His uncle told the police that financial crisis drove him to suicide.

“My brother-in-law, who is physically disabled, had been scolding his son lately as he wanted him to get a job. My brother-in-law used to sell toys, but his income stopped after the imposition of lockdown,” the complainant added.

The Jind City police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.