Kaithal man held for manufacturing fake hand sanitisers

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:28 IST

Police on Tuesday raided a house in Kaithal’s main bazaar where spurious hand sanitisers were being manufactured and arrested its owner.

Kaithal DSP (headquarters) said accused Kishore Kumar was producing fake hand sanitisers in the name of a Japanese company. “Following a tip-off, a team led by CIA-1 in-charge Anoop Singh raided his house and seized 2,000 litre sanitiser, 5,600 litre ethyl alcohol, 100 litre glycerin and thousands of packed and empty bottles,” he added.

The accused has been charged under sections of Indian Penal Code and sent in six-day police remand.