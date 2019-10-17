e-paper
Body of trader killed in Kashmir arrives; kin seek relief, govt job

CM Captain Amarinder Singh has released grant of ₹2 lakh for the family of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for the kin of the injured

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:44 IST

Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Ferozepur The body of Charanjit Singh, 35, an employee with a fruit trader, arrived at his home in Abohar’s Sarabha Nagar about 10pm on Thursday, a day after suspected militants gunned him down in Shopian on Wednesday. The body was airlifted to Amritsar from Shopian and reached the town by road.

The family has demanded compensation and a government job from the local administration. Charanjit had been visiting Srinagar in connection with the trade for the past eight years. His brother said they had warned him against visiting the Valley in view of the volatile situation there after the revocation of Article 370. This time, Sanjeev, 23, a nephew of owner of the business, Surinder Charya, had also accompanied him. Sanjeev, who had entered the trade two years ago, was also injured in the attack and is critical at a Pulwama hospital.

“We had repeatedly pleaded with Charanjit to not visit Srinagar this time in view of the volatile situation there due to the revocation of Article 370, but he did not listen,” said his brother, Rakesh Singh, adding, “I had spoken with him on Wednesday morning. He told me everything was fine.”

On Thursday, Abohar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Poonam Singh was among a host of local administrative personnel and residents who visited the house of Charanjit. He is survived by an 8-year-old son and wife. His body was expected to arrive at his house about 9pm on Thursday and the cremation is scheduled for 10am on Friday.

The local traders’ association also expressed its condolences with the family and sought safety of traders who had to visit the Valley. “After the revocation of Article 370, the Centre had claimed that peace is prevailing in the state. If, however, such incidents continue to happen, we will be forced to stop sending traders from Punjab region to the Valley,” claimed Inder Sharma, a trader.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:26 IST

