Keeping an eye on climate change: All districts in Punjab to have task forces, environmental health cells

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:34 IST

Now all districts in Punjab will have special task forces and environmental health cells (EHCs) to monitor the impact of climate change on health if residents of the state.

The task forces will include members of the animal husbandry department, Punjab Pollution Control Board, environment department, health department and the metrological science department.

The state government has ordered the health department to constitute such STFs and environmental health cells in collaboration with other departments. The STFs and EHCs will study the impact of climate change and help government to draft the state’s action plan for climate change and human health (SAPCCHH).

According to the health department, the impact of climate change on human health includes changes in range, distribution and expanding risk areas of vector-borne and water-borne diseases such as malaria, cholera, dengue, etc.

“Climate change has increased the number of illnesses and there is a hike in the mortality rate from severe heat waves. It has also resulted in injuries and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to increased cases of natural disasters such as storm, flood and cyclone,” he added.

The special task forces and environmental health cells will work under the guidance of the state health department and will be responsible for monitoring the situation and implementation of the state’s action plan for climate change and human health.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “We have received an order from the state government to constitute special task forces and environmental health cells. Presently, such plans are in the initial stage.”

“It’s for the longer run and implementation of things to tackle the impact of climate change on health. The STFs and EHCs are part of the central government’s plan for climate change,” he added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:34 IST