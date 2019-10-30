e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Keeping an eye on climate change: All districts in Punjab to have task forces, environmental health cells

The task forces will include members of the departments of animal husbandry, environment, health, metrological science and PPCB

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:34 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Now all districts in Punjab will have special task forces and environmental health cells (EHCs) to monitor the impact of climate change on health if residents of the state.

The task forces will include members of the animal husbandry department, Punjab Pollution Control Board, environment department, health department and the metrological science department.

The state government has ordered the health department to constitute such STFs and environmental health cells in collaboration with other departments. The STFs and EHCs will study the impact of climate change and help government to draft the state’s action plan for climate change and human health (SAPCCHH).

According to the health department, the impact of climate change on human health includes changes in range, distribution and expanding risk areas of vector-borne and water-borne diseases such as malaria, cholera, dengue, etc.

“Climate change has increased the number of illnesses and there is a hike in the mortality rate from severe heat waves. It has also resulted in injuries and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to increased cases of natural disasters such as storm, flood and cyclone,” he added.

The special task forces and environmental health cells will work under the guidance of the state health department and will be responsible for monitoring the situation and implementation of the state’s action plan for climate change and human health.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “We have received an order from the state government to constitute special task forces and environmental health cells. Presently, such plans are in the initial stage.”

“It’s for the longer run and implementation of things to tackle the impact of climate change on health. The STFs and EHCs are part of the central government’s plan for climate change,” he added.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:34 IST

top news
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
Brexit rows plunge UK into poll mode again on Dec 12
Brexit rows plunge UK into poll mode again on Dec 12
Considering proposal to drop Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa
Considering proposal to drop Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa
Imran Khan sends Navjot Sidhu special invite for Kartarpur corridor opening
Imran Khan sends Navjot Sidhu special invite for Kartarpur corridor opening
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News