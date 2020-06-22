Khattar govt to set up mineral water plant

chandigarh

Haryana government has decided to set up a bottled mineral drinking water plant under the brand name ‘Haryana Fresh’, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The public health engineering department will set up this project and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the department to chalk out the modalities for setting up the plant.

Initially, the bottled mineral water from the plant would be made available to the government institutions. Later, mineral water reverse osmosis (RO) plants would be set up in the educational institutions to provide clean and fresh drinking water to the students.

This decision was taken in the meeting of water supply and sewerage board of public health engineering department held under the chairmanship of the chief minister here.

It was also decided that the first rural sewerage system under the Mahagram scheme will be inaugurated in Sotai village in Faridabad on August 15.

Khattar said to provide clean and adequate drinking water facility to the people was among the top priorities of the state government.

Directing the department to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water supply in urban and rural areas, especially during the summer season, he also sought the detailed plan prepared by the department for the drinking water supply in different areas of the state.

In the meeting, the board also approved Rs 1,314 crore for the improvement of drinking water supply facilities, sewerage system in rural and urban areas and storm water drainage facilities in urban areas, besides allocating funds for 5,185 ongoing schemes and 595 new schemes.

Of about 30.73 lakh rural households in the state, functional household tap connection (FHTC) has been provided to 23.73 lakh households.

Haryana is aiming to cover 100% eligible rural households with FHTCs by 2022, well before the national target of 2024. A sum of Rs 265 crore has been allotted under the Central Plan.

PORTAL FOR SAFAI KARAMCHARIS

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched a new portal for resolving the grievances and complaints of safai karamcharis (sanitation workers).

Vice-chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Krishan Kumar, said the new software has been designed and developed to help the workers register their grievances and problems online at www.hscsk.org.in.