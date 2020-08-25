Kotkapura man booked for daughter’s death, honour killing suspected

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:32 IST

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her father and a few of his accomplices in Faridkot district’s Khara village, Kotkapura sub-division, on Tuesday in a suspected case of honour killing.

The body has not been recovered as yet

Police started investigations on a tip-off that Amandeep Kaur was murdered by her father Jaswinder Singh of Khara village.

Deputy superintendent of police Balkar Singh Sandhu said sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, who was patrolling the area, was informed about the killing and disposal of Kaur’s body.

“We have started investigating the case. The body of the victim has not been recovered so far, but the family of the girl is missing from home, which makes the information more reliable. We have booked the girl’s father and some unidentified persons for murder on the basis of information and police teams are conducting raids to nab him,” Sandhu added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intentions) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station at Kotkapura.