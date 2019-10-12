KZF MODULE :4 accused sent to NIA custody

chandigarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) got the custody of four suspected operatives of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module arrested by Punjab Police after huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles and satellite phones from Pakistan were dropped in a Tarn Taran village by drones.

NIA special judge NS Gill sent Balwant Singh, alias Baba, alias Nihang, 45, of Tarn Taran’s Mohanpura village, Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash Randhawa, 20, of Amritsar’s Naag Kalan village, Maan Singh, 40, and 22-year-old Subhdeep alias Shub Sandhu to NIA custody till October 16 on Friday.

“The motive as well as the target of the accused is to be ascertained. It is also to be investigated that from where the accused had got the weapons,” submitted the NIA in the court while seeking remand.

The defence counsels objected to the NIA plea of police remand saying that the accused are in police custody since September 22.

The other five accused — Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh, alias Binda, Romandeep Singh, Sajanpreet, alias Sajan, and Gurdev Singh — were sent to judicial custody.

Gurdev is the brother of Germany-based handler Gurmeet Singh Bagga, alias Doctor, who along with Pakistan-based chief of the Khalistan Zindabad Force Ranjeet Singh, alias Neeta, was involved in the delivery of arms and ammunition from Pakistan by using drones.

All the accused were brought to the Mohali court amid high security. The accused were arrested in September by the Punjab Police and later the investigations were handed over to NIA.

