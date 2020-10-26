Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with illegal weapon in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 18:40 IST

Sandeep Kumar, alias Nata, 35, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was arrested at a naka, Chandigarh Police said on Monday. A countrymade pistol was also recovered from him.

A resident of Nadiyali village in Mohali, he is associated with key gang members Sampat Nehra and Deepu Banur.

Besides being booked for sheltering Bishnoi gang members in the past, he is a co-accused in an attempt to murder case registered against Banur in Dera Bassi, said police. Having studied till Class 10 and unemployed right now, he also faces cases of kidnapping, firing and possession of illegal weapons in other parts of Punjab.

Police have been on a vigil after a spate of firing incidents and gang violence in the city this month. On being tipped off, the operations cell had set up a special naka near the turn to Raipur Kalan village on Sunday, where Sandeep was apprehended.

After being booked under the Arms Act at the Mauli Jagran police station, Sandeep was produced in court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

During questioning, Sandeep reportedly disclosed that he got the illegal weapon from a man in Muzaffarnagar, UP. Police are trying to ascertain whether he was involved in the recent firing incidents in Chandigarh.