Life in the times of lockdown: Practice social distancing, says comedian Jaswinder Bhalla

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:20 IST

Cooped up at home due to the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla says he is taking the enforced confinement to bond with his family.

“Before this lockdown, I hardly ever got an opportunity to spend so much time with my family,” says Bhalla, who notably is also part of the academic staff at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

“We all are so busy in our lives that we hardly get to spend quality with our friends and family,” he ruminates.

In a recent video, which is doing rounds on social media, Bhalla uses wit and humour to underline the importance of social distancing as a means of combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In his satirical video, Bhalla is seen anthropomorphising rats and conveying that rats are safe when they are in their burrows.

“I have attempted to convey a serious message through comedy so that people enjoy watching the video and also follow the message at the same time,” he says.

“Social distancing is the only one way to fight the deadly virus and it must be followed within houses as well, “ says the comedian. “Otherwise after the lockdown is over, we may notice the birth of new members in the family,” he adds on a humorous note.

Bhalla says the government is also encouraging social distancing and we must follow the rules.

The artiste said that people usually follow actors, which is why he is making videos while staying at home and posting them on social media.

As of now, Bhalla has posted four videos where he has highlighted different preventive measures, including avoiding shaking hands, making efforts instead of depending on prayers, keeping hands clean and maintaining distance from each other.

Ask him about his daily schedule, Bhalla says , “These days, I wake up at 8.30am, perform yoga and meditation, followed by prayer recitation. During the day, I spend time with my family.”

“At times, I call relatives and friends to enquire after their well-being. Later in the day, I work on videos for my fans and sometimes watch comedy movies to keep the environment around me positive,” he said.

Bhalla, who is the head of department of extension education at PAU, says that in these difficult times, everyone should support each other and pray for each other’s well-being.

“I have heard that many residents here are cursing out NRIs who have returned to their homes recently and were found to be positive for coronavirus disease. We should not blame them, but help them and support them,” he said.

“NRIs have always contributed for the development of the state and we should encourage their efforts,” he added.

Bhalla further appealed to the residents to not spread fake news on social media as it can lead to panic among people and mislead them.