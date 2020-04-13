e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / LIFE IN TIMES OF LOCKDOWN: ‘Indulge in creative activities, forgo negativity’

LIFE IN TIMES OF LOCKDOWN: ‘Indulge in creative activities, forgo negativity’

Athletic coach Sukhdev Singh Pannu says one must stay physically and mentally fit in these trying times

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:26 IST
Amarpal Singh
Amarpal Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Sukhdev Singh Pannu
Sukhdev Singh Pannu (HT PHOTO)
         

Dronacharya awardee Sukhdev Singh Pannu says with worrisome news regarding the coronavirus pouring in from all quarters people were giving in to negativity and developing phobias.

The 65-year-old city-based athletic coach says the best way to stop fixating on the pandemic is to keep oneself occupied.

Ask him his schedule during the lockdown and Pannu says he starts the day at 6.30am and devotes one-and-half hour practicing yoga, jogging and strengthening his core. Later, he takes up housework such as cooking and cleaning. He also takes out time to enhance his knowledge about sports through the internet. He spends his evening guiding his students telephonically.

“My wife was in Canada with our younger son when the lockdown was imposed. I am at home with my 86-old-year mother and elder son. My mother is teaching me to cook these days,” he says with a laugh.

He adds that keeping active was helping him stay physically and mentally fit.

“However, I have observed that many residents are killing time watching TV or browsing the social media. They are not involved in any physical activity, which is leading to negative thoughts and has an adverse impact on the health,” he says.

Pannu says that to avoid boredom and to replace negative thoughts with positive ones, people should keep themselves busy with creative activities.

He says in order to tackle this unprecedented situation, we must keep ourselves mentally and physically fit. He suggests that one should spend 15-20 minutes exercising or doing yoga. “People should also walk or jog on the terrace or veranda.

“One should make the best of the situation and learn something new. Today, we can find everything on the internet. So, one can chose to learn gardening, dancing, cooking or some other skill, rather than just sitting or lying in one place,” Pannu says, signing off.

top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news