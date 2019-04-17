Lok Sabha election: SAD Taksali leaders campaign for Punjab Ekta Party’s Paramjit Khalra

Three days after withdrawing the candidature of Gen JJ Singh (retd) from the Khadoor Sahib constituency, party leaders started campaigning for Punjab Ekta Party’s (PEP’s) candidate Paramjit Kaur Khalra on Wednesday.

During a public gathering at Amarkot village, Tarn Taran, SAD Taksali vice-president Dr Rattan Singh Ajnala and secretary-general Sewa Singh Sekhwan urged voters to cast their votes in favour of Paramjit, who is the joint candidate of the People Democratic Alliance — comprising PEP, Lok Insaaf Party, Nawan Punjab Party, BSP, CPI, and RMPI. Gen JJ Singh (retd) and former MLA Mohan Singh Sathiala were also in attendence.

Commending Paramjit’s husband, human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was allegedly abducted from his home and killed by Punjab Police officers in 1995 after he accused the police of cremating the bodies of Sikh men killed in fake encounters, Sekhwan said, “Jaswant Singh Khalra put his life at stake for the sake other people and his sacrifice cannot be forgotten. Jaswant was the voice of the Sikhs and now it is our turn to lend our voices to his wife Paramjit Kaur by sending her to the parliament.”

SAD Taksali leaders also fired salvos at the SAD and Congress over Operation Blue Star and incidents of sacrilege. Former Khadoor Sahib MP Dr Ajnala said, “We will appeal to our workers and the people of Khadoor Sahib to vote for Paramjit Kaur. The Congress was responsible for attacking the Golden Temple while the SAD is responsible for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.”

Calling her a ‘real panthic face’, JJ Singh said he hoped his sacrifice of withdrawing his candidature does not go in vain and Paramjit Kaur wins the election.

MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura said, “We have just started campaigning in favour of Paramjit Kaur. We will approach every house in the constituency and ask them to vote for her.”

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 22:36 IST