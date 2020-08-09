e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana cops dump 8.64 lakh litre hooch in Sutlej, stir up row

Ludhiana cops dump 8.64 lakh litre hooch in Sutlej, stir up row

Punjab Pollution Control Board takes samples of water and soil from the river; action likely against police personnel

chandigarh Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:15 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police have disposed of 8.64 lakh litre confiscated hooch in the Sutlej or on its banks in the Ludhiana district, prompting the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take samples of water and soil from the river.

Action is likely against the police personnel, it is learnt.

The police had started the drive against illicit liquor under ‘Operation Red Rose’ in the wake of the hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts that has claimed at least 121 lives.

A significant amount of hooch was recovered from Ludhiana’s Rajapur and Bholewal Jadid villages that are located near the Sutlej. The hooch was kept in large polythene tubes hidden in water or on the river banks. The police instead of destroying the illicit liquor in a controlled environment dumped in the river itself.

The police without realizing the fact that they were actually polluting the river had videographed the process and shared it on their official Facebook page, which triggered reaction.

PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said they have started investigation into the matter after they came to know that the police dumped hooch into the river.

“This is harmful for humans as well as animals. Reports of samples are awaited and we will take appropriate action accordingly.

“Polluting water bodies is a crime. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier slapped a fine of Rs 2.28 crore on skinners for polluting the water body and soil by dumping remains of dead animals on the river banks,” he added.

top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Woakes, Buttler lead England to thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
Rs 1.5 lakh in tiffin box: Lashkar terror finance ring busted, claim forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In