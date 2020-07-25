Ludhiana DC asks industrialists for assistance in handling Covid pandemic

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:39 IST

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma interacted with city industrialists and office bearers of industrial organisations through video conferencing on Saturday and urged them to assist the district administration in tackling Covid-19 effectively. He assured them all possible support from the district administration and Punjab government in every regard.

The video conference was attended by industrialists Rahul Ahuja, Upkar Singh Ahuja, DS Chawla, Mridula Jain and Chiranjeev Singh, additional deputy commissioner (D) Sandeep Kumar, GMDIC Mahesh Khanna and Dr Bishav Mohan from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Sharma said that for welfare of residents and to ensure better coordination among district administration and private hospitals, a dedicated portal has been developed through which real-time status of vacant beds in each hospital is being monitored so that in case a hospital does not have a vacant bed, the patient can be shifted to another nearby hospital.

He assured residents that now, no hospital will be able to hide information regarding the actual status of vacant beds. He said the direct access of this portal is with deputy commissioner, commissioner of police and ADC (development), besides being shared with private hospitals as well.

The industrialists assured the deputy commissioner that they will always support the district administration in the fight against Covid-19. They said the MSME sector of Ludhiana has already donated more than Rs 1.5 crore to the district administration to help in the battle against Covid-19.

The deputy commissioner urged industrialists to ensure that wearing of masks is made mandatory for labourers and should be part of their uniform. He also urged them to repeatedly sensitise the labour regarding safety precautions.