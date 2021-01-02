e-paper
Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into canal

Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into canal

Body fished out in a rescue operation; inquest proceedings initiated

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A resident of Bhutta village ended his life by jumping into the canal near Kaind Canal Bridge on Friday. The police have handed over the body to the family after conducting a postmortem. However, the reason behind why he took the extreme step has not been ascertained yet.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, station house officer at Dehlon police station, said that the deceased had come to city to see his maternal uncle, who is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. While returning, he parked his car on the banks of the canal, and jumped in.

Onlookers raised the alarm and informed the police. A rescue operation was initiated and the body was fished out in some time.

The SHO added that police are investigating to find out the reason behind the suicide. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the statement of the deceased’s family members.

