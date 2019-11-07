e-paper
Ludhiana man ends life, wife booked for abetment

The 27-year-old man ended his life by consuming celphos tablets

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police on Wednesday booked the wife of a 27-year-old man, who ended his life by consuming celphos tablets, for abetment of suicide.

The case was registered following the statement of the father of the victim, who is a resident of Basant Nagar of Khanna. The accused has been identified as Jyoti of Dashmesh Nagar, Jagraon.

The complainant said his son had married Jyoti in 2016, and was living with his wife in Jagraon. He added that following a marital dispute, his son had consumed celphos tablets on Tuesday. He was rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital.

The complainant added that without their consent, Jyoti got her husband discharged from the hospital stating that she is taking him to a private hospital in Khanna, but he died on the way.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said victim’s wife Jyoti has been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The police will arrest her soon, he said.

