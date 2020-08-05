e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: SSA non-teaching employees call for regularisation of services

chandigarh Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:12 IST
Demanding regularisation, SSA non-teaching employees mark their protest with ‘get well soon’ cards for Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh at government in-service training centre in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Demanding regularisation, SSA non-teaching employees mark their protest with ‘get well soon’ cards for Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh at government in-service training centre in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(Gurpreet SIngh/HT)
         

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) non-teaching employees prepared “get well soon” cards for Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Government In-service Training Centre on Wednesday to register their demand for regularisation of services and mark their silent protest.

All members of the SSA office Karamchari union gathered in their respective districts and said that to wake the government from its deep slumber, they will send Kadha packets and “get well soon” cards to the CM’s office in Chandigarh.

Gaurav Gupta, president of the union, said, “We were assured that we will be regularised three and half years ago. But till today, no orders have been passed by the government. There are many employees who have been working since 2005, but the government has failed to regularise services. We are sending “get well soon” cards and Kadha packets to register our demand.”

The employees said they have no job security and if their services are regularised, then they will get benefits like gratuity, medical allowance and leaves.

