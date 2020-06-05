e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Lure of government job for daughter costs BBMB engineer ₹1.8 lakh

Lure of government job for daughter costs BBMB engineer ₹1.8 lakh

Had come in contact with the accused through a relative, and was assured that his daughter would get a class-B government job with a salary of around ₹60,000.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shukanto Dass of Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, who had claimed to be the director of Pride Sports Management Limited, had promised to arrange for a central government job for his daughter under sports quota in September 2019.
Shukanto Dass of Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, who had claimed to be the director of Pride Sports Management Limited, had promised to arrange for a central government job for his daughter under sports quota in September 2019.(HT WEB)
         

A junior engineer working with Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was duped of ₹1.8 lakh on pretext of getting his daughter a central government job.

Ashok Kumar of Sector 35, Chandigarh, in his complaint to the police alleged that one Shukanto Dass of Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, who had claimed to be the director of Pride Sports Management Limited, had promised to arrange for a central government job for his daughter under sports quota in September 2019.

Kumar said that he had come in contact with Dass through a relative, and was assured that his daughter would get a class-B government job with a salary of around ₹60,000.

Dass had asked Kumar to deposit ₹1.1 lakh as processing fee and later asked for another ₹70,000. After depositing the money, Dass took father-daughter to Delhi’s Safdarjung to get her medical examination done where Kumar handed over all his daughter’s documents required to process the job.

But the duo never heard from Dass again. When Dass stopped taking his calls, Kumar approached the police. A case under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

top news
India, China hold talks at highest diplomatic level since standoff at LAC
India, China hold talks at highest diplomatic level since standoff at LAC
India’s forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
India’s forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic
‘On emotions, not official’: CRPF on jawans taking oath to shun China goods
‘On emotions, not official’: CRPF on jawans taking oath to shun China goods
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In