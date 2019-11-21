e-paper
Man held with 192gm heroin in Ludhiana

Police said the accused procured heroin from Amritsar-based smugglers.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 27-year-old man with 192gm heroin late on Wednesday. The STF also seized the Hyundai Accent car in which the accused, Manoj Kumar of Nehru Rose Garden Colony, was carrying the contraband.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said the accused was arrested at Maya Nagar near the Rose Garden following a tip-off.

“The accused is a drug addict and took to peddling to fund his addiction. He had recently left his job as a manager of a restaurant at the Sarabha Nagar main market eight months ago due to his addiction,” said Singh, adding that the accused procured heroin from Amritsar-based smugglers and sold it to addicts at the Rose Garden.

“A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Division Number 8 police station,” said Singh, adding that the STF had been investigating to know the past criminal record of the accused. Singh said they will also investigate if the accused had bought the car using drug money.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded in one-day police custody.

