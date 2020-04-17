e-paper
Chandigarh / Managing Covid patients needs multidisciplinary approach: PGI study

Managing Covid patients needs multidisciplinary approach: PGI study

Based on interviews of healthcare providers, the article explores the perceived motivations influencing morale among those working in a multi-specialty tertiary hospital

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:21 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
An article published in the Asian Journal of Psychiatry by the faculty members of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research states that healthcare providers need to be equipped to deal with the stigma attached with the coronavirus disease, which in all likelihood will affect patients who have recovered and may face difficulty in reintegration with families and communities.

Based on interviews of healthcare providers, the article explores the perceived motivations influencing morale among those working in a multi-specialty tertiary hospital.

The article states that patients in isolation have many needs beyond medical management. “This includes psychological, social and rehabilitative needs. All these cannot be looked after by the treating doctor alone. The treating doctor becomes a one-stop shop. This can be draining and exhausting,” reads the article.

Treating doctors do not have solutions to manage the safety and welfare of the family of the patient that may be quarantined, for which the study suggests possible solutions.

A background multi-disciplinary team can be helpful. Similarly, development of tools and screening questionnaires to rapidly identify problem areas and getting on board local administration are other ways.

Among personal fears and annoyances experienced by doctors and nurses are isolation and worries about going back home and possibly being sources of infection to their families. Possible solutions for the same are employing more manpower, acknowledgment of work beyond call of duty, respite, and projection of healthcare providers as role models.

Also, people in the community stigmatise and worry that healthcare providers themselves may transmit infection for which colleagues need to be better informed and made conscious of not saying anything or behaving in a way that may be construed as stigmatising.

