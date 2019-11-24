Manimajra RWA wants number not M after Sector

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:07 IST

In the wake of the UT administration’s proposal to rename city areas, which are not part of the sectoral grid, the resident welfare association (RWA) of Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, has written to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore against renaming Manimajra as Sector M.

In its letter, the RWA argued that there were no Sectors A to L in the city, and it would be in line with the rest of the Sectors to give a number to Manimajra instead.

RWA president Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) said, “We had written to the administrator on November 11 to rename Manimajra as Sector 13 on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. The Guru taught us to stay away from superstitions. So we wanted that the superstition with regards to Sector 13 be done away with by renaming MHC as Sector 13.”

Singh added that if there was some inhibition regarding this, Manimajra could also be called Sector 26 East.

The RWA also spoke against MHC being grouped with Manimajra village. RWA general secretary SA Qureshi said, “Manimajra village has a different set of requirements from MHC. Grouping these two is impractical.”

Local area councillor Jagtar Singh Dhillon said the locals needed to be consulted before changing the area’s name.

He said even though Burail village was in Sector 45, the entire area was known as Burail in common parlance, just like Sector 52 was known as Kajheri. “If the name has to be changed, I suggest renaming Manimajra as Mata Raj Kaur Manimajra, as it has a historic gurdwara,” Dhillon added.

Mata Raj Kaur was the wife of Ram Rai, son of Sikhism’s seventh guru, Guru Har Rai. Originally from Dehradun, she moved to Manimajra after discord with her husband for trying to get in the good books of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. In Manimajra, she was even visited by Guru Gobind Singh, the last Sikh Guru.