Home / Chandigarh / Mann expresses regret, standoff with journalists ends

Mann expresses regret, standoff with journalists ends

Met them at Punjab Bhawan and expressed regret for the December 24 incident, saying it could have been averted

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh The standoff between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann with journalists ended on Friday after he expressed regret for losing his cool. Mann met journalists at Punjab Bhawan and expressed regret for the December 24 incident, saying it could have been averted. “I am here to clear all misunderstanding,” he said. The two-time Sangrur MP had entered into a verbal spat with a television reporter at a media interaction after a meeting of the core committee of the party on Tuesday.

On being quizzed about the AAP virtually ceding the position of the main opposition party to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Mann flew off the handle and charged towards the reporter. The incident had invited the ire of the media fraternity with several journalists’ association demanding an apology from him.

