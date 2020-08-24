e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / MC panel approves multi-level parking in Manimajra

MC panel approves multi-level parking in Manimajra

The MC decided to increase the monthly rent of sheds situated in the Sector-23 rehri market.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Decks have been cleared for the construction of a multi-level parking near Rana Ki Haveli in Manimajra with the municipal corporation finance and contract committee (F&CC) calling of expression of interest for the project.

The committee members asked officers concerned to explore the possibility of levying entry tax on private water tankers entering the UT.

The committee decided to increase the monthly rent of sheds situated in the Sector-23 rehri market. The rent has been fixed at ₹17,000 with 18% GST and annual increase of license fee from ₹100 to ₹500 and increase in late fee from ₹50 to ₹100 per day.

The third floor of its office space on the over bridge in Sector 17 will be rented, decided the committee. A few months ago, the civic body had invited expression of interest for these office spaces. The spaces were being offered for five years on a monthly licence fee. But, received poor response .

Concerned over floods in Khuda Lahora on Sunday, the members directed the MC engineering department to coordinate with the UT administration to ensure cleaning of Patiala Ki Rao. The members also asked for joint inspection with engineers of the administration to avoid water accumulation in Khuda Lahora Colony.

tags
top news
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In