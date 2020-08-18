MC panel rejects proposal for tickets to enter gardens in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:16 IST

A committee constituted by Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik to enhance revenue sources of the municipal corporation has decided against charging entry fees in gardens and green belts of the city.

During a meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that since the General House had already rejected such a system, the committee would not discuss the proposal made by the MC horticulture department.

The department had suggested that an entry ticket for gardens and green belts ranging from ₹10 to ₹20 will help increase the civic body’s revenue. Paid passes to morning and evening walkers were also recommended. The plan was mooted for Rose Garden, Sector 16; Fragrance Garden, Sector 36; Shivalik Garden, Manimajra; Japanese Garden, Sector 31; and Valley of Animals, Sector 49.

Meanwhile, in order to enhance revenue, the committee has recommended levying door-to-door waste collection charges in villages recently merged into the MC. A proposal will also be prepared for regularisation of water connections outside lal dora of villages and amendment in water bylaws.

The committee also recommended that booking of rooms in community centres be allowed on rent basis while options be explored for running gyms in community centres with private partnership and using these centres for organising exhibitions to generate revenue.

Among suggestions to curtail expenditure is exercising austerity while organising Rose Festival and Chrysanthemum Show. The possibility of 20% cut in fuel provided to official vehicles of all MC officers should also be explored, suggested the committee.

The recommendations will be sent to the General House for further discussion and taking the final decision on the agendas approved, a release stated.