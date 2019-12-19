MDU student bodies demand regular V-C, say varsity’s ‘functioning hit’

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:06 IST

Various student unions at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, alleged that delay in the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor (V-C) has created an administrative logjam in the varsity, demanding the appointment be made at the earliest.

Rajbir Singh, V-C of the State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, is holding the additional charge of MDU V-C for the past 11 months. In January, Brijender Punia’s term as MDU V-C concluded and he joined the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar as a professor.

In a statement, six-odd unions, including the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Youth for Swaraj, said, “The acting V-C has failed to call council meetings on time. Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should appoint a regular VC by January. We don’t know why the government has not appointed a regular VC in the past 11 months.”

Over 200 colleges are affiliated to MDU which has over 9,500 students enrolled in various courses on the Rohtak campus.

Kiran, a student of LLB final year, said, “The acting V-C remains away from his office most of the time. As a result, students and teachers are suffering. I don’t know why the state government has not taken any step to appoint a new V-C. We are planning to go on strike against the delay in appointment of regular V-C.”

Pradeep Deswal, state president of Indian National Stidents Organisation (INSO) and a student of MDU, said “. The university had to extend the dates for filling PhD forms this month as the prospectuses were not available. The varsity is known for its law and sports departments, but no event has been organised in the past 10 months to honour the students and players.”

University registrar Gulshan Taneja said official work was not affected and regular files were being cleared on daily basis.

“Obviously, the university is waiting for the appointment of a regular V-C. It is the duty of acting V-C to give equal time to MDU and the state arts university,” he added.

A case is being heard in the Punjab and Haryana high court against Rajbir Singh’s appointment as arts varsity V-C.