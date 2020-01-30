Mechanised sweeping to begin in northern sectors of Chandigarh next week

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:00 IST

Two sweeping machines will daily clean the roads of northern sectors (Sector 1 to Sector 30) in Chandigarh from next week.

The cleaning so far is being done manually in these sectors. These two new machines, one of which has already arrived, have been given to the MC by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC).

Municipal commissioner KK Yadav said CPCC procured these machines through the funds from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that wanted mechanised sweeping in Chandigarh to check city’s air pollution index.

“While city’s southern part is already being cleaned through mechanised sweeping machines by a private firm, we will now ensure that northern sectors are also covered under it,” Yadav said.

He said the MC will receive the second machine in next two to three days.

“It will definitely improve the sanitation in northern areas, including Sector 17. The cost of one machine is approximately ₹50 lakh,” he added.

MC is, however, yet to decide the timings, though these machines are expected to operate during late night hours or early morning hours.

Residents welcome the move

Residents have welcomed the move, but want the civic body to ensure that these machines are run regularly.

An RTI activist from Sector 27, RK Garg, said in 2008, the MC had bought three sweeping machines from Italy at a cost of ₹5.42 crore, but those were rarely used.

“The civic body should not let the public money go to waste this time and put the best use of it to make the city cleaner,” he added.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), urged the MC to keep tabs on the working of private firm, Lion Services Limited, which has been given the contract for southern sectors as he said there were frequent complaints of their poor working.

On this, MC’s medical officer (health), who is in charge of sanitation, Dr Amrit Warring, said in last one year, the civic body has imposed fine more than ₹1 crore on the private company for deficiencies in its services, whether in mechanised sweeping or other sanitation issues.

“The firm’s working is under tight monitoring,” he said.