Mental health: Share manodarshan webpage with students: SCERT to DEO’s

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:29 IST

In a bid to address students’ mental health concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Saturday instructed district education officers to inform students about the Manodarshan webpage launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The webpage features videos and frequently asked questions that will help students remain optimistic and healthy. Students can also call the toll-free number 844844632 and queries will be addressed through tele-counselling between 8am to 8pm.

Tips for students 1) Spend time playing with family

2) Learning can be fun

3) Participate in home chores

4) Participate in online classes to stay productive

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “The webpage has interesting suggestions for teachers on reinforcing education through out-of-syllabus activities that will encourage children to read. This will reduce the stress due to uncertainty in examinations.”