Mercury touches 42°C in Chandigarh, no relief till Thursday

Updated: May 25, 2020 20:41 IST

Maximum temperature on Monday touched 42°C for the first time this year in Chandigarh, amid the India Meteorological Department (IMD) putting out a red alert for heat wave on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even as maximum temperature is likely to reach 43°C in the next two days, relief is around the corner with a system of western disturbances likely to cause rain on Thursday.

“A red alert for heatwave has been put out in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. Maximum temperature can rise up to 43°C. However, due to cloudy weather on Thursday, maximum temperature is likely to come down in 30s. Up to 20mm of rain and gusty winds can be expected too,” said the weatherman.

Red is the highest level of alert issued by the IMD, asking people in the affected region to take precautions. People have been advised to stay indoors during the afternoon and keep their heads covered to avoid heatstroke.

Maximum temperature went up from 41.7°C on Sunday to 42°C on Monday, four notches above normal . Minimum temperature went down from 25.7°C to 24.6°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 43°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.