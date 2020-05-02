Migrants in Haryana can register online to return to their home states

chandigarh

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:09 IST

To facilitate hassle-free movement, both inward and outward, of migrant workers, the Haryana government has launched a webpage https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService, where migrants can register themselves. An official spokesman said that the migrants can also download the ‘Jan Sahayak Helpme’ app on Google Playstore and register themselves there. They could also take assistance from district administration helpline by dialling 1950 or call center number 1100.