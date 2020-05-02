e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Migrants in Haryana can register online to return to their home states

Migrants in Haryana can register online to return to their home states

chandigarh Updated: May 02, 2020 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

To facilitate hassle-free movement, both inward and outward, of migrant workers, the Haryana government has launched a webpage https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService, where migrants can register themselves. An official spokesman said that the migrants can also download the ‘Jan Sahayak Helpme’ app on Google Playstore and register themselves there. They could also take assistance from district administration helpline by dialling 1950 or call center number 1100.

top news
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news