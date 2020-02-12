Mistaken identity: Bodies get swapped in Rajindra hospital morgue

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:13 IST

High drama was witnessed at the Government Rajindra Hospital after two bodies reportedly got swapped in the mortuary of the hospital in Patiala on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the family of a Sangrur man, Fouji Singh, visited the mortuary to take custody of his body. However, they found that a Uttar Pradesh-based family has already taken the body to their native place.

According to the hospital authorities, both the bodies were brought into the mortuary for postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Ram Kumar, a native of UP who was currently residing at Bahadurgarh in Patiala, and Fouji Singh, of Sangrur.

An official of the health department, pleading anonymity, said, “As per the hospital records, both the deceased were of the same age and had died due to poisoning.”

On Tuesday evening, relatives of Ram took Fouji’s body to UP. On Wednesday, when Sarabjeet Singh, a relative of Fouji, arrived at the mortuary, he failed to spot the body. Later, it was discovered that the body has reached UP.

Dr DS Bhullar, head of the forensic department, said that Ram’s relatives had identified the body before postmortem and the same was recorded by the doctor. He then got their signatures on the first page of the PMR as identifiers. But the relatives wrongly identified the body.

“There is no the doctor’s fault. He has well documented the identification of the deceased. I was out of station and officially on leave on Tuesday afternoon to attend the marriage of a relative,” he added.

Dr Paras Pandove, medical superintendent of Rajindra hospital, said, “It’s a case of mistaken identity. The UP-based family took the wrong body and when the other family arrived at the spot, they did not find the body of their relative.”

“We have asked the UP-based family to bring back Fouji’s body to the hospital and they are already on their way back,” he added.