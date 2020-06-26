e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mobile recovered from gangster in Kapurthala jail, unabated recoveries expose lax security

Mobile recovered from gangster in Kapurthala jail, unabated recoveries expose lax security

Around 100 mobile phones and Sim cards have been recovered from Kapurthala Modern Jail this year

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:47 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times/Kapurthala
(Representative Image )
         

Though jail premises have been sealed and no visitors have been allowed for the past three months, the recovery of mobile phones from Kapurthala Modern Jail remains unabated, exposing lax security in the prison.

Jail authorities recovered a mobile phone, Sim Card and battery from gangster and vehicle lifter Sukhjinder Singh alias Billa Tolenangal of Amritsar during a search of his cell on Thursday.

Billa has nine criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, registered against him. Before his arrest in 2015, he had stolen SAD leader Surinder Singh Jhanjoti’s SUV.

Jail deputy superintendent of police Inderpal Singh raided the cell and recovered a phone from his possession and recommended a case against him under Section 52A of the Prison Act.

This is not the first time that a mobile phone or banned item has been recovered from an inmate, just last week a mobile was recovered from a gangster and two mobile phones with Sim cards and batteries were recovered from three other inmates on June 23 and June 6.

This year, an ASI was caught smuggling 50g charas into the jail. In the 13 cases where drugs were recovered from Kapurthala jail last year, the involvement of jail officials was established in five.

JAIL STAFF HELP SMUGGLE CONTRABAND

Of the 10 drug recoveries made from Kapurthala jail in 2018, staff was found involved in three.

“In many incidents the Punjab Police found that the phones were being used for threatening, chatting, uploading videos and photos on social networking sites,” said a senior jail official on the request of anonymity.

Kotwali station house officer Navdeep Singh said the gangster’s call records will be procured to find out whom he was contacting outside jail.

Jail superintendent Baljit Singh Ghuman said around 100 mobile phones along with Sim cards had been recovered from jail this year during surprise inspections.

As per Kotwali police station records around 170 mobile phones were seized in 2018 and over 200 mobile batteries, Sim cards and chargers were recovered from prisoners in 2019.

top news
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
‘No question of lockdown in Bengaluru,’ says Karnataka CM
‘No question of lockdown in Bengaluru,’ says Karnataka CM
Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark
Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In