Mohali MC commissioner inspects district’s entry points

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:15 IST

Mohali municipal commissioner KK Garg inspected the arrangements at entry points to check the unauthorised entry of people into the district, on Saturday.

“Residents of the tricity can travel to and from Mohali, on producing their official ID Cards. But, to ensure that nobody enters the district from neighbouring states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh without proper authorisation, surprise checking was conducted at all the entry points into the district from all highways and link roads alongside borders of Haryana and HP,” Garg said.

For those entering the district from Himachal Pradesh, inter-state highway check point has been set up at Siswan Baddi road in Siswan village.

For those entering the district from Haryana, the interstate border check points on highways have been set up near Sekhon banquet hall, Zirakpur, Panchkula highway.

Other interstate check points for those entering the district from Haryana have been set up at Ambala to Naraingarh highway, Ambala to Chandigarh highway, Jharmari and Lalru.

Similarly, interstate border check points have been set up at various link roads at Peer Muchhalla, T-point Antala, Barwala Road Behra Morh, Ramgarh-Mubarakpur road, Daffarpur and Harmilap Nagar, Baltana.