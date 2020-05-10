e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali MC commissioner inspects district’s entry points

Mohali MC commissioner inspects district’s entry points

Checking was conducted to ensure nobody enters the district from neighbouring states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh without proper authorisation,

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Mohali municipal commissioner KK Garg inspected the arrangements at entry points to check the unauthorised entry of people into the district, on Saturday.

“Residents of the tricity can travel to and from Mohali, on producing their official ID Cards. But, to ensure that nobody enters the district from neighbouring states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh without proper authorisation, surprise checking was conducted at all the entry points into the district from all highways and link roads alongside borders of Haryana and HP,” Garg said.

For those entering the district from Himachal Pradesh, inter-state highway check point has been set up at Siswan Baddi road in Siswan village.

For those entering the district from Haryana, the interstate border check points on highways have been set up near Sekhon banquet hall, Zirakpur, Panchkula highway.

Other interstate check points for those entering the district from Haryana have been set up at Ambala to Naraingarh highway, Ambala to Chandigarh highway, Jharmari and Lalru.

Similarly, interstate border check points have been set up at various link roads at Peer Muchhalla, T-point Antala, Barwala Road Behra Morh, Ramgarh-Mubarakpur road, Daffarpur and Harmilap Nagar, Baltana.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally at 7,797, AIIMS director visits Ahmedabad hospital
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In