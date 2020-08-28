Monsoon devastation: Four houses damaged in rain-triggered landslides in Kullu

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:13 IST

Around 40 people were rendered homeless after rain-triggered landslides destroyed three houses and partially damaged one house in Kullu’s Malana village. However, no loss of life was reported.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday around 4am.The residents escaped from their dwellings in time. Kullu sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amit Guleria said accommodation arrangements and ration had been provided to the people and relief work was underway. The amount of loss suffered is being ascertained.

Heavy rainfall to continue in HP

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue throughout the state till next week. A yellow warning has also been issued for middle and lower hills of the state for September 1. Heavy rainfall took place in isolated places of Bilaspur district on Friday while light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in many places on the state on Friday.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said heavy rainfall is likely to continue throughout the state till September 3. Ghumarwin, a town in Bilaspur district. received 84mm rain,the highest in the state, followed by Mandi’s Baldwara (64mm), Bilaspur’s Berthin (63 mm), Kasauli (50 mm), Solan’s Arki (42 mm) and Rampur Bushahr (36mm). Mandi, Dalhousie and Shimla recorded 34.4mm, 24mm and 22.3mm rain.

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 20.8°C, while Kufri recorded a high of 17.3°C. Popular tourist destinations, Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded maximum temperature’s of 21.6°C, 27.4°C. and 19.3°C, respectively.

Solan and Bilaspur recorded a high of 29°C each, while Hamirpur recorded 28.8°C, Nahan 26.2°C and Kalpa, 20°C. Una was the hottest place in the state at 33.6°C while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest at 10.7°C.

Weather expected to improve in J&K

After incessant rains across the region, the weather is likely to improve in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) director Sonum Lotus said the weather is generally cloudy at most places in Kashmir, with light rain in some parts of Jammu region. “The condition is likely to improve significantly in the next 24 hours.”

The IMD had predicted intermittent light to moderate rain spells on Friday in Jammu division, southeast Kashmir and Ladakh division, besides improvement in weather in other places. “Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara Bandipora, and Ganderbal will have significant improvement in the weather,” the officials said.

Heavy rain which began in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday brought down the temperatures. This brought relief to farmers from the dry weather conditions prevailing for the past three months.

In Kashmir, rains have caused the water level to rise in all the major rivers and streams. The administration, however, has ruled out the possibility of floods at this stage, though flood control rooms have been activated in some parts of north Kashmir due to the surging water levels.