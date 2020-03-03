Most fatal mishaps in Chandigarh in 2019 caused by Punjab vehicles

chandigarh

Vehicles from Punjab caused the highest number of fatal accidents in Chandigarh in 2019, according to the data available with the traffic police.

In a total of 70 fatal accidents wherein the registration number of the accused’s vehicle was identified, 27 vehicles were from Punjab while 22 from Chandigarh.

This despite the fact that the maximum number of vehicles plying in the city - over 11 lakh - have Chandigarh registration numbers, while only a small percentage plying in the city have Punjab numbers.

Besides, 14 of the accidents were caused by vehicles from Haryana, while seven by vehicles from Himachal Pradesh.

Thirty fatal accidents remained hit-and-run cases where the vehicle of the accused wasn’t identified.

CHANDIGARH VEHICLE DRIVERS VICTIMS IN 75% CASES

The data also shows that out of 43 fatal accidents in which vehicle drivers were the victims, 32 vehicles were from Chandigarh, six from Haryana, four from Punjab and one from Himachal Pradesh. The remaining accidents had pedestrians, rickshaw and cart pullers and cyclists as victims.

AWARENESS MEASURES FALLING SHORT

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, road safety) Jaswinder Singh said, “It is concerning that Chandigarh vehicles cause such a big chunk of accidents despite numerous campaigns taken up by the traffic police to raise awareness among city drivers. This calls for targeting the road behaviour of residents.”

Singh said the traffic police had identified the places where most accidents take place to bring down the number of fatalities. “The driver feedback systems have been effective in bringing down fatal accidents at six of the most dangerous spots in the city. We soon plan to introduce these systems at all 15 black spots in the city.”

‘SAFETY ON BACK BURNER; COORDINATION NEEDED’

National Road Safety Council member Kamal Soi said, “The Punjab government has been ignoring road safety as was evident from their recent budget, therefore the trend can be expected. However, this shows that only awareness isn’t enough. Strict enforcement by the traffic police can reduce fatalities.”

However, road safety activist Harpreet Singh added, “The figures show that only the Chandigarh police’s efforts are not enough. Coordination is needed among Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali traffic police departments besides strict enforcement.”