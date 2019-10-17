MP Sunny Deol holds roadshows in Phagwara, Mukerian

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:05 IST

PHAGWARA

Gurdaspur MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Thursday held roadshows in Phagwara and Mukerian in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, giving a fillip to the party’s campaign in the two assembly constituencies.

Flanked by party’s Phagwara candidate Rajesh Bagha, BJP state president Shwait Malik, Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash, city mayor Arun Khosla and others.

The roadshow began from the BJP office in Guru Hargobind Nagar and passed through Central Town, Gur Mandi, Banga road, Cloth Market, Gaushala Road, Serai Road and Railway Road.

Petals were showered on the actor, who greeted his fans with folded hands or waving at them. Even as the cavalcade passed through key areas of the city, Deol did not address anyone during the campaign.

He cut it short near Chadha Market and joined the second roadshow in Mukerian in support of BJP candidate Jangi Lal Mahajan.

In Phagwara, Rajesh Bagha, a former chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, is in a direct contest with Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, a former IAS officer, of the Congress.

The BJP has held two rallies in the segment in which party’s state affairs’ in-charge Prabhat Jha, Shwait Malik, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal and former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia took part.

But the Congress is yet to hold a rally and no senior party leader except state party chief Sunil Jakhar has campaigned for Dhaliwal so far.

