e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

MP Sunny Deol holds roadshows in Phagwara, Mukerian

The roadshow began from the BJP office in Guru Hargobind Nagar and passed through Central Town, Gur Mandi, Banga road, Cloth Market, Gaushala Road, Serai Road and Railway Road

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Phagwara
Hindustantimes
         

PHAGWARA

Gurdaspur MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Thursday held roadshows in Phagwara and Mukerian in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, giving a fillip to the party’s campaign in the two assembly constituencies.

Flanked by party’s Phagwara candidate Rajesh Bagha, BJP state president Shwait Malik, Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash, city mayor Arun Khosla and others.

The roadshow began from the BJP office in Guru Hargobind Nagar and passed through Central Town, Gur Mandi, Banga road, Cloth Market, Gaushala Road, Serai Road and Railway Road.

Petals were showered on the actor, who greeted his fans with folded hands or waving at them. Even as the cavalcade passed through key areas of the city, Deol did not address anyone during the campaign.

He cut it short near Chadha Market and joined the second roadshow in Mukerian in support of BJP candidate Jangi Lal Mahajan.

In Phagwara, Rajesh Bagha, a former chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, is in a direct contest with Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, a former IAS officer, of the Congress.

The BJP has held two rallies in the segment in which party’s state affairs’ in-charge Prabhat Jha, Shwait Malik, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal and former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia took part.

But the Congress is yet to hold a rally and no senior party leader except state party chief Sunil Jakhar has campaigned for Dhaliwal so far.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:05 IST

tags
top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News