NCB busts international drug racket, arrests two with 422 gm cocaine

The narcotics control bureau (NCB), Amritsar sub-zone, busted an international network of drug trafficking which has been supplying high quality cocaine from Canada to Punjab for the high end drug users.

NCB also arrested two persons—Yogesh Kumar Dhuna, resident of Jalandhar, and main accused Akshinder Singh of Amritsar— and seized the high quality cocaine from the shipping consignment besides, 115gm of cocaine, 13gm of ephedrine, 80gm of hashish oil, intoxicated capsule and other contrabands.

As per the NCB, the gang had been operating in Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai with links in Australia and Canada.

Deputy director general (DDG-northern region) of NCB, SK Jha, said a shipment of plotter (printer machine) arrived at New Delhi airport from Canada and consignee was addressed to Jalandhar, Punjab.

“NCB received intelligence input that a shipment containing drug is being used by drug trafficking network to deliver high quality South American Cocaine from Canada to Punjab for high end drug users. NCB, Delhi zonal unit, swung into action and after dismantling of machine recovered the high quality cocaine,” he said.

He said after a detailed investigation it was found that Yogesh was to receive the consignment on behalf of traffickers in the syndicate active in Punjab.

“A controlled delivery operation was undertaken and a replica of consignment was prepared and dispatched to Jalandhar. NCB team found Yogesh receiving the consignment in Jalandhar and he was immediately taken into custody,” he said.

NCB Amritsar also learnt that Akshinder Singh of Amritsar district is also involved in the network and he has kept substantial quantity of contraband in his house.

Akshinder Singh, main accused who was trying to evade arrest was finally held at Patti town of Taran Tarn district while he had escaped from his house to Amritsar on Monday. NCB officials revealed that Akshinder Singh is in drug business from more than three years and was also lodged in Mumbai jail in the drugs case.

Akshinder also revealed names of his associates who were involved in the smuggling of contraband from Canada and Australia and efforts are being made to arrest them, said Jha.

The consignment was meant for the youth in Jalandhar and adjoining areas, he said, adding that this is first seizure of such high quality drug in Jalandhar.

