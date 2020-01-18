New BJP chief pulled the right strings, but challenges galore

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 01:02 IST

From an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader in the city’s DAV College in the early 90s to taking charge as the new president of the Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, Arun Sood, 48, has come a long way. A protégé of outgoing party president, Sanjay Tandon, Sood, a former mayor and two-time councillor, has pulled the right strings to reach the zenith of his three-decade political career. It began with him joining the RSS in Chandigarh at the age of 18, before foraying into student politics, finally culminating with entry into the BJP in early 2000s.

Tandon played a key role in his elevation as party chief, but many are surprised at how he convinced party’s Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher to back his candidature. Kirron’s rift with Tandon is well-known and she even had someone else in mind. The support of both Tandon and Kirron to Sood, an advocate, closed the doors on aspirants like Davesh Moudgil, Rambir Bhatti, Satinder Singh and a few others. Sood’s right connections — he is said to have close ties with BJP’s working national president JP Nadda — did the rest.

FIRST-GENERATION LEADER

A first-generation leader, Sood’s parents are retired teachers who came to Chandigarh in 1981 on deputation from Punjab’s Moga town. He considers BJP’s former Punjab in-charge, Kamal Sharma, as his first political mentor and credits him with helping him rise within the ABVP. He joined the BJP in 2000 after serving as ABVP’s national executive member as well Punjab state secretary. His association with Tandon started in 2007. After Tandon became the local party president in 2010, Sood’s rise has been meteoric.

WILL HE BE ABLE TO REIN-IN FACTIONALISM?

His first major challenge is to take everyone along in the faction-ridden local unit. His critics within the party have accused him of backing people responsible for denting the party’s image. One such instance was in the 2018 mayoral election, when he was among those who supported former mayor Asha Jaswal when she filed nomination, independently, against the party’s official candidate. Later, Asha withdrew her papers, which Sood claimed was on his persuasion. A member of the MC House, Sood’s equation with the newly elected mayor Raj Bala Malik will also be closely watched.

He is often seen setting the agenda and dominating policy decisions in House meetings.Malik, said sources, has conveyed to Kirron that she will not brook anyone’s interference in her working.

MC POLLS NEXT YEAR TO TEST ACUMEN

The MC election in November 2021 will also test his political acumen. In 2016, the party had secured two-third majority in polls that had grabbed national attention as they happened right after demonetisation. The party will expect a repeat of the performance. If the Congress wins, the saffron party’s chances in Lok Sabha polls could also take a hit.

PUBLIC DEALING WILL BE UNDER SCRUTINY.

For now, need-based changes in residences, the Tribune flyover, traffic congestion and improvement of civic amenities are key challenges he needs to take head-on during his three-year tenure. Those familiar with his working style say that he cannot live in somebody’s shadow for long.

A weakness that even Tandon has warned him against is his tendency to speak his mind and disagree with people in public. This is something he cannot afford to do in his new post.