Home / Chandigarh / New promotion policy for GMCH-32 doctors implemented

New promotion policy for GMCH-32 doctors implemented

chandigarh Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Chandigarh administration has implemented the “Time-Bound Designation (Upgradation) Scheme” for the faculty members of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The scheme will replace the existing Career Advancement (Re-designation) Scheme (CAS) notified in 2017.

Under the new scheme, a faculty member of the college, who gets a higher designation under this scheme, will also be entitled for further designation to the next higher post on gaining eligibility only after putting in the required years of qualifying service at the lower post. For instance, an assistant professor who might have put on six years’ service would be eligible for the designation of associate professor retrospectively on attaining five years’ services and remaining period would be considered for next designation.

Thus, after three years, he would be entitled for the next designation as professor.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had given his approval on October 29 for the implementation of the scheme for the faculty members of GMCH-32. The orders in this regard were on Monday issued by the director-principal for redesignating 58 members faculty in higher grade. Under the new scheme, an associate professor will be eligible for designation as professor after four years of regular service through UPSC or designated associate professor.

The designation, however, will be upgraded without any linkage to vacancies as well as pay scale.

