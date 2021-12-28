e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / New Year’s Eve: Chandigarh hoteliers seek clarity on night curfew

New Year’s Eve: Chandigarh hoteliers seek clarity on night curfew

In a review meeting held on December 23, it was decided to wait and watch for a few days

chandigarh Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

With the Chandigarh administration failing to take a decision on the imposition of night curfew on New Year’s Eve, confusion and anxiety prevails among hoteliers.

Amid fear of spread of the new strain of coronavirus, the administration had earlier stated that it was considering imposing night curfew. In a review meeting held on December 23, it was decided to wait and watch for a few days. A senior official said on Monday that there was no plan to impose night curfew so far, but the final decision will be taken by the UT administrator.

Reeling under heavy losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Chandigarh has demanded immediate clarity on the issue, stating that any decision to impose night curfew in the city would adversely affect their businesses.

“The hospitality industry is slowly limping back and any short-notice decision will bring considerable loss to the units that are endeavouring to organise New Year’s Eve parties. Hotels have started booking events and the decision should be communicated at the earliest,” said Arvinder Pal Singh, association president.

Meanwhile, requesting the administration not to impose the night curfew, Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association, and joint secretary, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India, said: “The hospitality industry has been facing losses, high retrenchment and imminent closure of several outlets. During New Year’s time, the industry will follow all Covid protocol as laid down from time to time.”

