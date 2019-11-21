NIA files charge-sheet against three BKI operatives

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Mohali The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against three pro-Khalistan militants on the charges of disturbing the state’s communal harmony.

Punjab Police had arrested two members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) Jagdev Singh, alias Sonu, of Fatehgarh Sahib and Ravinderpal Singh, alias Ravi, of Moga, in May this year, claiming that they were trying to disturb the state’s communal harmony during the Ghalughara week. The duo was allegedly arranging funds and weapons to sleeper cells on the directions of one Kulwinderjit Singh, alias Khanpuriya, who is still at large.

The charge-sheet names Kulwinderjit, of Ludhiana, as the mastermind, adding that he and his associates planned to execute terror attacks by way of explosions and had conducted a recce of targets.

A case was registered on May 30, 2019, under the Arms Act; and Sections 3, 4, 5 of Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act 2001; and 17, 18, 18-B, 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at the State Special Operations Cell police station, Amritsar.

The charge-sheet adds that the accused planned to target places/persons as part of a conspiracy to destabilise law and order in Punjab and to revive terrorism. It adds that Kulwinderjit and his associates had also raised funds and arranged arms and ammunition to commit terrorist acts. Photos and videos of the recces they did had been recovered from their electronic devices. The copies of the challan would be supplied to the accused on the next date of hearing on November 28.