e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Nine deaths, 1,081 new infections in Haryana

Nine deaths, 1,081 new infections in Haryana

Of the nine deaths, three people succumbed to the virus in Hisar, two in Gurugram and one each in Faridabad, Rewari, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 01:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The doubling rate in Haryana was 38 days on Tuesday also, while the recovery rate was 91.74% and fatality rate 1.11%.
The doubling rate in Haryana was 38 days on Tuesday also, while the recovery rate was 91.74% and fatality rate 1.11%. (REUTERS)
         

Haryana on Tuesday recorded nine fatalities and 1,081 new Covid-19 infections, the health bulletin stated.

The death toll has mounted to 1,601 and the total number of positive cases has risen to 1, 44, 302.

Of the nine deaths, three people succumbed to the virus in Hisar, two in Gurugram and one each in Faridabad, Rewari, Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

Apart from that, 1,154 more patients have been cured in the past 24 hours, taking overall recoveries to 1,32,382. The number of active cases stand at 10,319. The doubling rate in Haryana was 38 days on Tuesday also, while the recovery rate was 91.74% and fatality rate 1.11%.

As per the bulletin, Gurugram reported 250 new infections, Faridabad 168, Rewari 72, Hisar 85, Mahendergarh 50, Kurukshetra 37, Sonepat 42, Panchkula 17, Rohtak 41, Sirsa 40, Jind 33, Yamunanagar 25, Jhajjar 26, Ambala 40, Karnal 23, Panipat 24, Palwal 15, Bhiwani 35, Fatehabad 21, Kaithal 18, and Charkhi Dadri 19.

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In