Nine test positive in Kangra, Hamirpur; Himachal’s Covid-19 tally touches 290

Five cases reported from Hamirpur, four from Kangra

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 11:25 IST
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
(Representative Image/Nitin Kanotra / HT)
         

Nine people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 290.

Five cases were reported from Hamirpur and four from Kangra. “With this, the active cases have gone up to 208,” said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal.

Hamirpur deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said among the five patients from the district is a 34-year-old man, who had returned from Delhi; a 32-year-old woman from Mumbai; a husband-wife duo aged 31 and 28, who had travelled back from Ahmadabad; and a 57-year-old man who had returned from Kota in Rajasthan.

All of them were under institutional quarantine. Their primary contacts are being traced.

The four patients from Kangra include three men and a woman.

75-year-old hospitalised

“One of the patients, a 75-year-old man, who had returned from Delhi four days ago, suffers from renal failure. He had earlier been placed under home quarantine but now has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, Mandi,” deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

The other patients were under institutional quarantine.

105 cases in six days

Himachal is witnessing the second wave of cases since May 4 with 250 people testing positive for the virus. As many as 105 cases have been reported in the last six days.

So far, 290 cases have been reported in the state, including five fatalities. Three men and two women are among the dead.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 98 cases followed by Kangra with 73 cases. A total of 32 cases have been reported in Una, 23 in Solan, 20 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu. As many as 73 people have recovered so far.

